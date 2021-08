SAN DIEGO — While the rest of the league went into a frenzy at the MLB trade deadline, the Rockies stayed quiet. In fact, they never even came close to making a deal. They set a high mark for Trevor Story, and the team said they never received what they described as a competitive offer for him. So they held onto their star shortstop, confusing him and those around him who know him best. They have not had any talks with him about his future beyond the next two months, and Story has indicated that he likely would not re-sign with the team.