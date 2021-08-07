Rest of 2021 Promises “Eventful” Escape to Amelia Island

Amelia Island, Florida is the perfect destination for travelers still making plans for eventful vacations in 2021. The popular island destination offers an event calendar jam-packed with options through the end of the year, with an exciting mix of family-favorite annual events and first-time festivals and celebrations. For a truly special holiday season, it will be a December to remember on Amelia, with the return of the award-winning Dickens on Centre and other festive affairs that will light up the island with a warm holiday glow. The complete 2021 schedule of events can be found at AmeliaIsland.com/Festivals-and-Events. Highlights include the following: