Fernandina Beach, FL

Rest of 2021 Promises "Eventful" Escape to Amelia Island

 3 days ago

Amelia Island, Florida is the perfect destination for travelers still making plans for eventful vacations in 2021. The popular island destination offers an event calendar jam-packed with options through the end of the year, with an exciting mix of family-favorite annual events and first-time festivals and celebrations. For a truly special holiday season, it will be a December to remember on Amelia, with the return of the award-winning Dickens on Centre and other festive affairs that will light up the island with a warm holiday glow. The complete 2021 schedule of events can be found at AmeliaIsland.com/Festivals-and-Events. Highlights include the following:

