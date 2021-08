Being the leader of any sales team is quite a challenging job, to say the least. You constantly find yourself under pressure to perform, to meet deadlines and Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s), while also managing the roles and tasks of your team members and making sure that they stay motivated and efficient. As determined by HubSpot, 67 percent of sales professionals miss their quota, while at the same time more than half of all sales specialists close at less than 40 percent of their potential deals. This spells an appalling amount of missed business opportunities, which is something that weighs heavily on the minds of all sales leaders out there.