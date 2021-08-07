NWSL partnership with nonprofit RISE is another failure to be transparent
The National Women’s Soccer League, founded in 2012, has struggled in its short history to provide transparency to fans and players on various issues. For the Red Stars alone, this year has included the use of a clip showing Casey Krueger in an emotional embrace with teammate Julie Ertz in a promotional video. The year also saw the NWSL open an investigation into allegations by Sarah Gorden that she was racially profiled after a match in Houston.chicago.suntimes.com
