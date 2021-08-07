NWSL partnership with nonprofit RISE is another failure to be transparent

On the heels of U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut issuing an injunction that permitted 15-year-old Olivia Moultrie to sign with the NWSL’s Portland Thorns in spite of the league’s 18-year-old age eligibility requirement, the league on Friday reached a settlement with Moultrie. The settlement will permit Moultrie, who as a 13-year-old signed a nine-year endorsement deal with Nike, to continue playing for the Thorns. The settlement stipulates that should the NWSL and the NWSL Players Association agree to a collective bargaining agreement that contains an eligibility standard higher than Moultrie’s age, Moultrie could become ineligible until she is old enough...