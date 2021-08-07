The 3-Step Guide for Companies Wanting to Execute a Successful Influencer Marketing Campaign, From an Influencer's Perspective

Expansion within U.S. signals company growth and acceleration of influencer marketing. In the midst of their expansion into the U.S. market, TAKUMI, an award-winning international influencer marketing, branding, and social media platform, announced their acquisition of Unieed, a content and strategic media-buying agency that specializes in content-driven campaigns working with leading outdoor and cycling brands. Since 2015, TAKUMI continuously works to expand their talent and offerings in order to further their mission of professionalizing and growing the creator economy. TAKUMI’s evolution of createch enables creators to commercialize their talents and have seamless input into brand activations. This acquisition solidifies TAKUMI’s abundant growth within the U.S. along with the addition of several new hires in leadership roles.