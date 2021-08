Caroline Federico always felt that she was meant to be a goalie — and not only because her father Michael Federico was a three-time All-America goalie at Johns Hopkins. “He didn’t push, but I’m the youngest of seven and by the time they got to me, my dad didn’t have anyone that followed in his footsteps, so my family kind of joked to me, ‘Oh, you’re the last hope,’” Federico said with a laugh. “All kidding aside, growing up I wanted to be exactly like him and so I think I got some of his genes, not being afraid of the ball, and just stuck with it.”