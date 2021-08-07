Sullivan man arrested for driving intoxicated with infant in vehicle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ father agreed Thursday to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, according to reports. Several outlets including celebrity website TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down. The decision comes after months of public and legal wrangling by his daughter and, and in recent weeks, her new attorney.