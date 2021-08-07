Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Video: Jared Goff Fires Pass to T.J. Hockenson in Triple Coverage

By John Maakaron
Posted by 
AllLions
AllLions
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyLTa_0bKm0BYY00

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and tight end T.J. Hockenson have quickly established a productive working relationship.

It is expected that the third-year tight end will be a favorite target of Detroit's new signal-caller.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters early in training camp that Goff has not worked with a tight end with Hockenson's skill set and that the 26-year-old quarterback will have an ample amount of opportunities to use play-action passes to find his targets.

“I think for him, there are certain things that he really likes, and he does really well. He loves progressions. He loves progression reads," Campbell said. "He loves throwing it downfield, he really does."

After an inconsistent start to training camp, Friday was among the best performances Goff has had during training camp.

He looked sharp in one-on-one periods. And, during team periods, he targeted several different receivers.

Inside Ford Field: Lions Practice Without Top Wide Receivers

Three of the Detroit Lions' top wide receivers did not practice on Saturday at Ford Field.

Lions' Offensive Linemen Room Has Makings of a 'Special' Group

Read more on Detroit Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley's comments regarding rookie Penei Sewell and the Lions' offensive line.

Dan Campbell Cuts Epic Promo at Ford Field

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed fans at Ford Field.

After early reports of offensive struggles and limited deep passes, the offense took more chances deep on Friday.

Goff's best throw occurred when he fired the ball over the middle -- and in between three defenders -- to Hockenson for a nice gain.

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Comments / 0

AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
658
Followers
667
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penei Sewell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Ford Field Detroit Lions#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

The REAL reason why the Rams dumped Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford

Ever since Jared Goff was drafted number 1 overall in 2016, he and the Rams have been on a wild roller coaster ride. After McVay took him to the top, Goff started dragging the Rams offense to the bottom and now there’s a new Quarterback in town. Why was Goff so awful that McVay and the Rams had to sell the farm to go and acquire Stafford? And how much better can Stafford make the Rams?
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Swimsuit model girlfriend of Lions' Goff makes Sports Illustrated debut

Calling it a "dream come true," Christen Harper, the swimsuit model girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, is featured in the new Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, which hit newsstands Monday. Harper, 28, appears in several pages, frolicking in the beach and sand, wearing a variety of boldly colored bikinis...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley II and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately

While NFL teams prepare for the first full week of preseason games, front offices will keep tabs on the free-agent pool. As always, clubs will weigh injuries, training camp performances and the overall talent at a position before signing a free agent. The top veterans can provide significant help without going through a full offseason program.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

Lions writer: ‘Vast difference’ between Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford

There has already been talk this week that new Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff isn’t exactly “throwing deep” in training camp so far. Goff has dusted that noise off by saying that he can only take what the defense gives him — and I’ll rush to his defense to say that “a few practices” does not make a full report — but it’s not a new song being sung.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Lions Regret? Rams QB Stafford Has One

The Detroit Lions' reputation is an unfortunate one. But it's also a chicken-or-the-egg one. Is the franchise not good enough for the players? Have the players not been good enough for the franchise?. Star quarterback Matthew Stafford, now with the Los Angeles Rams after a long and largely unsuccessful time...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Barry Sanders weighs in on Calvin Johnson/Detroit Lions situation

Calvin Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night and as expected, he did not thank the Detroit Lions organization. Johnson has made it very clear that he wants nothing to do with the Lions until they pay him the money they made him give back when he retired and he stood his ground by leaving them out of his acceptance speech on Sunday night.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Lions' Offense Beginning to Raise Red Flags

The Detroit Lions' offense understandably will take some time to gel. There are simply too many moving parts all trying to fit together in a relatively short period of time. It is yet to be determined what the final verdict will be regarding the 2021 offense. But, through the first...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Matt Prater Leaving May Haunt Detroit Lions' Offense

The Detroit Lions' kicking game may be a cause for concern as the season approaches. Former Lions kicker Matt Prater, who was in Detroit for seven seasons, signed a two-year contract to play with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. Prater, 36, was coming off a season in which he missed...
NFLfootballoutsiders.com

2020 Slot vs Wide: Jared Goff, Derek Carr and Other Notable Passers

Our annual look at slot/wide splits in the passing game continues thanks to the charting efforts from our friends at Sports Info Solutions. Last time, we looked at wide receivers, where we saw that the days of the full-time wide receiver appear to be behind us. Today, we're flipping over to quarterbacks to see which passers continued to occasionally look outside the numbers.
NFLFanSided

The Lions wide receiver no one can seem to cover at camp

Much of the talk outside of Allen Park about the wide receiver corps of the Detroit Lions has been negative. After all, the team parted ways with the majority of their starters from last season when they kicked off their latest rebuild this offseason. And replaced them with relative unknowns.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Bears were one of the teams to put a waiver claim in for new Jets G David Moore. Lions QB Jared Goff, while operating the first-team offense in a red-zone drill, threw four straight checkdowns to his backs, despite the coaching staff believing the gunslinger in Goff would take precedent with the crowd amping up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy