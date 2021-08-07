Video: Jared Goff Fires Pass to T.J. Hockenson in Triple Coverage

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and tight end T.J. Hockenson have quickly established a productive working relationship.

It is expected that the third-year tight end will be a favorite target of Detroit's new signal-caller.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters early in training camp that Goff has not worked with a tight end with Hockenson's skill set and that the 26-year-old quarterback will have an ample amount of opportunities to use play-action passes to find his targets.

“I think for him, there are certain things that he really likes, and he does really well. He loves progressions. He loves progression reads," Campbell said. "He loves throwing it downfield, he really does."

After an inconsistent start to training camp, Friday was among the best performances Goff has had during training camp.

He looked sharp in one-on-one periods. And, during team periods, he targeted several different receivers.

After early reports of offensive struggles and limited deep passes, the offense took more chances deep on Friday.

Goff's best throw occurred when he fired the ball over the middle -- and in between three defenders -- to Hockenson for a nice gain.

