Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Boxed Moscow Mules

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like the way wine is bagged, boxed and ready to enjoy, Crafthouse Cocktails offers cocktails in a box that are ready to dispense from an easy-pour spout. The canned cocktail brand is now venturing into the creation of large-format boxed cocktails, including favorites like the Moscow Mule, Spicy Margarita, Pineapple Daiquiri and Smoky Margarita. Each of these boxed cocktails serves 15 cocktails that are made with all-natural, gluten-free ingredients.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Copper#Glass#Food Drink#Crafthouse Cocktails#The Moscow Mule
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksSan Diego weekly Reader

Bub’s Berry Smash: mulling over the mule

The cruel summer heat draws me toward Pacific Beach for a cooling drink. Open and airy, Bub’s at the Beach promises a variety of specialty Moscow mules; bartender Ashley Pelletier recommends that I try the Berry Smash. She tells me it’s a popular option that offers a bit of a twist by replacing vodka with gin.
DrinksWATE

Best margarita glasses

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Tequila, lime juice, orange liqueur and sugar: margaritas make up some of the simplest and most popular cocktails in the world. Whether it’s served blended or over-ice, margaritas are always a refreshing, summertime staple. Of course, no margarita is complete without its signature curvy glass. A full margarita glass with its salted rim and brightly colored contents is visually stunning and sure to be a crowd pleaser. With the right set of glassware, like the Dos Sueños Hand Blown Glass Margarita Glasses, you’ll be ready for your next summer party.
DrinksGreatist

7 Genius (Unexpected) Drinks to Pair with Cheese Instead of Wine

When we talk about “cheese pairings,” we generally mean cheese paired with wine. This makes sense — there’s nothing like the magic of a Blanc de Blancs Champagne with a fluffy triple creme or a ruby-hued granacha with a giant hunk of manchego. But attempting to pair wine and cheese can make even a knowledgeable food lover’s palms sweat. Everyone thinks they have to be an expert, which saps away the fun of pairing!
Food & Drinksaustinfoodmagazine.com

Whiskey Peach Smash

This Whiskey Peach Smash, by mixologist Adam Mangen of @bittersandbrew, features Legent Kentucky bourbon melded with Japanese blending tradition, that embraces the best of summer flavors. Ingredients:. 2 parts Legent Bourbon. 1 part orange Curacao. 2 peach slices. 3 lemon wedges. 5 mint leaves. Method: Muddle fruit in shaker tin....
Food & DrinksPunch

The Blue Drink Abides

The Blue Hawaii to the Angelo Azzuro, the cool-hued cocktail offers more than meets the eye. Common cocktail knowledge maintains that every great cocktail equals more than the sum of its parts. But the blue drink, whether it’s composed of three ingredients or 12, is often reduced to just one element: blue. Yet the world of blue drinks is vast and varied, running the gamut from dry and aperitivo-friendly to fruit-forward and tropical.
Drinksmanofmany.com

Make Your Lockdown Knockoffs a Little Fancy with Tipples at Home Cocktail Kits

While the pandemic restrictions have forced us to start ordering more online and setting up delivery for those items, there are some things that were more convenient to have delivered even before COVID hit. For instance, alcoholic beverages. Carting around cases of beer and bottles of wine isn’t that convenient. Having them delivered directly to you would be much easier for your to enjoy your favourite beverage. It’s precisely why Sydneysider Tom Flood started Tipples at Home.
DrinksPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Putting A Pickle In Your Beer Is Apparently A Game Changer

Supposedly, putting a pickle into a glass of light, cheap, beer makes it taste better, and I am skeptical. Now, I will be the first to tell you that I hate pickles. Nothing about them - the taste or the smell- is appealing to me. Having said that, I also know that pickles are very popular and the majority of people love them so much that they could just drink the juice. That's why I am relying on you to try this hack.
Drinksurbandaddy.com

5 Beers to Pair with Your Favorite Summer Foods

There is a time and a place for beer. Because beer is always a fine choice, whether you're basking by the pool, catching a baseball game or grilling on the deck. And even though wine gets more attention as a food-friendly drink, beer is an equally good accompaniment to many of your favorite foods.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

How to Make a Mojito, the Rum Cocktail That’s a Beachy Cuban Summer in a Glass

If you only know one thing about the Mojito, is that it’s made from rum and mint, but if you know one more thing, it’s probably that bartenders hate them. “I’m sorry,” someone will say to me when I’m behind the bar, their face already wincing as if they’re bracing for impact, “but… would it be OK if I asked for a Mojito?” It’s weirdly hard-wired in the culture, as sure as Tuesday means tacos. If you want the bartender to hate you, order a Mojito. But why? Well, here’s a confession: I used to be that bartender. I hated Mojitos....
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why Is Red Lobster So Cheap?

When it comes to buying food, and especially when it comes to eating out, it's always a toss-up between cheap but risky, or the safe but expensive. This isn't to say that you can't enjoy a good seafood meal without breaking the bank or visiting urgent care. Red Lobster is well-known for being a seafood restaurant that's both filling but not too terribly expensive, and served in a comfortable, clean atmosphere that creates an ambiance of enjoying a good meal.
Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

13 Best Tequilas for Perfect Margaritas

The best way to get any party started is by serving up a batch of Ree Drummond's ice-cold Marg-a-Ree-Tas. That's why they serve them alongside pies at P-Town Pizza! All you need to make Ree's go-to margarita are some limes, salt, agave, and tequila—but what is the best tequila for making margaritas?
Food & Drinkslacucinaitaliana.com

The Sgroppino Cocktail Goes Mediterranean

The Sgroppino cocktail is not to be confused with the simple lemon sorbet dolce that bears the same name. The cocktail, which dates back to 14th-century Venice, contains alcohol, usually vodka and/or sparkling wine, and, at times, milk or cream. The Sgroppino is more than a satisfying end to a meal – the sweet, frothy delight has merited a prominent slot in Italian cocktail history, so it's no surprise that mixologists feel inclined to riff on the classic.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Boba-Infused Ice Creams

Magnolia Ice Cream is treating fans to a refreshing new treat that fuses a classic summertime treat with elements of a popular Asian beverage to create boba-infused ice cream. The Magnolia Boba Line shares a mix of favorite flavors and new options that can be found in pints. Fans of bubble tea will gravitate to ice cream flavors like mango, green tea wintermelon, brown sugar and ube, all of which are branded as premium tropical ice creams.
Food & DrinksGarden & Gun

On “Mixologists” and the Delight of Neighborly Drinking

Fractions, fennel pollen, and the art of a well-made cocktail. I’ve always been a little put off by barkeeps who call themselves mixologists. These days anyone can create their own pretentious -ology to compensate for whatever insecurity attends their chosen profession. Cereologists, for instance. I don’t even want to tell you what they do. Look it up and you’ll see what I mean.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Gadget Flow

Ninja CREAMI frozen treat maker turns everyday ingredients into ice cream and more

Whip up delicious ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and more with the Ninja CREAMI frozen treat maker. The CREAMI uses a special blade to shave down frozen ingredients into a smooth, creamy consistency. What’s more, this kitchen gadget lets you be as indulgent or as healthy as you wish. In fact, you can even create unique flavors with mix-ins that the ice cream brands haven’t thought of yet. Furthermore, the 7 1-touch programs—Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream, and Mix-in—let you enjoy any frozen treat you’re in the mood for. And the entire process is easy. Simply prepare your base and freeze it overnight. Then, process it the next day to enjoy. Finally, since all parts are dishwasher safe, clean up is a breeze.
Food & Drinkssunset.com

Try Something New With Watermelon: Plant-Based Dishes for Summer

Get into clean eating with these unique takes inspired by Cafe Gratitude’s menu. Chances are you’ve sliced up at least one watermelon this summer, whether you’re cooking it on the grill, sipping it in a cocktail, or tossing it with some feta in a salad. But we’ve got a new way to transform the fantastic fruit.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Sea-Inspired Dessert Creations

Inspired by a dessert marble trend that has been circulating the Internet and social media for a while, Sugar Bowl Bakery designed a series of sea-themed recipes that are bound to capture the attention of sweets enthusiasts everywhere. The flavourful (and visual) innovations include a playful and elegant Oyster &...

Comments / 0

Community Policy