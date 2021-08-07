Boxed Moscow Mules
Just like the way wine is bagged, boxed and ready to enjoy, Crafthouse Cocktails offers cocktails in a box that are ready to dispense from an easy-pour spout. The canned cocktail brand is now venturing into the creation of large-format boxed cocktails, including favorites like the Moscow Mule, Spicy Margarita, Pineapple Daiquiri and Smoky Margarita. Each of these boxed cocktails serves 15 cocktails that are made with all-natural, gluten-free ingredients.www.trendhunter.com
