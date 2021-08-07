Cancel
HOA Homefront – Why aren’t CC&Rs online?

By Kelly G. Richardson
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: In our recent HOA meeting, one question raised was, “Why isn’t our CC&Rs on the HOA’s website?” The answer from our manager was, “Someone could hack into our website and see our CC&R’s.” I find this difficult to believe since the CC&Rs must be recorded with the county recorder’s office and as such, are a public record. It seems to me that putting the CC&Rs (Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions) on the website shouldn’t be that difficult and would work much better than the current requirement to call the association and have them e-mail a copy. I would really appreciate your thoughts on this.

