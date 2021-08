Not everyone will agree, but the Orioles’ had a pretty good deadline day for my money. They unloaded Freddy Galvis, a shortstop they had already replaced (arguably upgraded upon), and Shawn Armstrong, a relief pitcher that was no longer even on the 40-man roster. At the same time, they held onto the big names and a slew of relief pitchers with oodles of team control remaining. Based on the chatter online, there was a large contingent of Orioles fans that would have preferred to see Tanner Scott or even Paul Fry get out of town for just about any offer that was available. Clearly, Mike Elias had different ideas.