The Yankees have seen little go according to plan for them this season. They’ve seen the complete opposite at the trade deadline. After picking up Joey Gallo on Wednesday, they kept up the momentum by adding another crucial lefty bat, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, in a trade with the Cubs on Thursday. For Yankees fans who have been pleading for left-handed hitting, it’s hard to imagine a better answer than this. A few games out of the last spot for a wild card, they still face a hard road to October, but their path looks much, much clearer than it did at the beginning of this week.