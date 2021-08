Although we’ve hit somewhat of a dead period in the betting world, there’s good news. There are tons of NFL props available for the upcoming season if you’re willing to tie some money up for an extended period. It is several different markets available for NFL props, but none are more lucrative than win totals. Today, we’re going to take a look at the 2021 NFC South win totals and give a play on the over or under for each team. All lines in this article are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, so slide over there and get down on these win totals today!