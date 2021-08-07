Justise Winslow Heads West To Join The Clippers
There was a time when joining the Clippers was nightmarish. After Brotherhood member Danny Ferry was drafted by the Clippers, Danny Manning told him “welcome to hell.”. Since the NBA forced Donald Sterling to give up the team, and since former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer bought the franchise, things have improved dramatically. He was kind of fill-in-your-expletive at Microsoft but has turned out to be a pretty good owner, bringing in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, among other good moves.www.dukebasketballreport.com
Comments / 0