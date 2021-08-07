Justise Winslow Heads West To Join The Clippers

“For the Philadelphia 76ers, all eyes turn to Damian Lillard now that the draft and free agency are in the rearview mirror.”. These words, paraphrased ever so slightly for SEO purposes, belong to Derek Bodner, the senior Sixers staff writer for The Athletic and one of the better all-around guys at what he does. If you care to read even more of his words on the subject, please feel free, though it won’t be free per se, as the story does require a subscription to read, but if not, I imagine you can assume its contents based on the headline alone.