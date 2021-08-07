Cancel
US Imprisons Drone Whistleblower – Infosecurity Magazine

By CyberSecDN
cybersecdn.com
 3 days ago

An intelligence analyst who illegally obtained classified US government documents on drone warfare and leaked them to a journalist has been sentenced to prison. Daniel Everette Hale met the reporter in April 2013 while attending an event in a bookstore in Washington DC. In 2014, while working as a cleared...

Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

Ex-contractor jailed for leaking US drone attack secrets

A former intelligence analyst was sentenced Tuesday to 45 months in prison for leaking secrets about the US military's drone attacks that were the basis of a powerful 2015 news expose. Daniel Everette Hale, 33, worked as an Air Force intelligence officer developing targets for drone strikes in Afghanistan in 2011-2012, an experience he said left him emotionally scarred. After leaving military service, in 2014 he worked for a defense contractor for eight months which gave him access to top secret documents detailing the US government's secretive drone assassinations in Yemen, Afghanistan and Somalia. He fed the documents to The Intercept news outlet, which used them for an eight-part series that shook the administration of president Barack Obama, raising broader questions about the increase in drone strikes and the killing of innocent non-combatants.
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

Hundreds of gifts to US may have been stolen from State Dept. vault

At least 20 gift items, and possibly hundreds more, may have been taken from a U.S. State Department vault according to two U.S. officials who spoke with Politico on Friday. Among the missing items from the State Department vault was a bottle of Japanese rye whiskey valued at $5,800 which was gifted to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. A State Department report lists the bottle of whiskey among dozens of gifts stored in its vault during the Trump administration. While other items are accounted for, the whiskey bottle’s disposition is listed as “unknown.”
LawPosted by
TheStreet

US Customs Duty Whistleblower Lawsuit Settles For $6 Million

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC whistleblower attorney Timothy J. McInnis announced today a $6m settlement against an importer of Chinese apparel and related companies. The settlement resolves a False Claims Act lawsuit against Joseph Bailey and his two New York City companies, Stargate Apparel, Inc. and Rivstar Apparel, Inc. The case began with the filing of a qui tam whistleblower complaint under seal in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York in 2014. The settlement agreement among the whistleblower, the United States and the defendants was approved by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken on July 28, 2021.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Horizon?

(CBS Detroit) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. Nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, the pandemic is still going. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could tap the brakes on the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting on that recovery. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is set to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly come in handy. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
PoliticsCNET

4th stimulus check status: $2,000 petition, $1,000 for teacher payments, $600 for Californians

The US economy may be showing signs of recovering. But that hasn't damped support for a fourth stimulus check across the US. A petition on the website Change.org calling for $2,000 payments per month for adults and another $1,000 for kids is closing in on 3 million signatures. Congress, however, has its sights set on President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, with the goal of passing the legislation in the next few days before turning its attention to hammering out a budget reconciliation package over the coming months.
AdvocacyPosted by
Black Enterprise

After Raising $200,000 to Avoid Eviction, Vegas ‘Mother’ Admits She’s Not the Mother of Three Kids

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported a feel-good story about a young woman facing eviction in North Las Vegas who had started a GoFundMe account to help with her mounting expenses. The woman appeared on a CNN segment with her three children by her side, and her life changed after a wave of support came her way. She raised $233,770 out of a $2,000 goal as she received overwhelming support.
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate ready to approve Biden's infrastructure bill. What's in it for you?

As soon as Tuesday morning, the Senate could vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill put together by a bipartisan group of senators. The bill -- which would fund federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.

