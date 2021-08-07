The 8 Best Glass Teapots On Amazon

Whether you prefer to take your time with your tea or simply brew a quick cup to gulp in the morning, the best glass teapots offer the perfect balance of practical and pretty. Ideally, these teapots should be made from heat-resistant glass and should hold your preferred amount of tea or hot water, whether you’re brewing a single cuppa or enough to serve a crowd. Some teapot manufacturers will note how many cups of tea their teapot holds while others will simply provide a capacity, but it’s worth mentioning that a standard tea cup holds about 5 ounces of tea (assuming it’s filled to a half-inch below the rim), so a 20-ounce teapot would hold enough for four standard tea cups. A personal teapot might only hold enough for a cup or two, so make sure your teapot is the right size for your needs.