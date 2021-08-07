Cancel
Auburn, AL

Suni Lee Is Competing For Auburn, Thanks To This New NCAA Rule

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunisa “Suni” Lee is taking on the gymnastics world one step at a time. She scored three medals during the 2021 Olympic Games, including Olympic gold in the individual all-around final for gymnastics. Now that she’s come so far, people are curious about what’s next for the athlete. Considering she’s heading to Auburn University in the fall, you may be wondering if Suni Lee will compete on Auburn’s gymnastics team. Here’s everything to know about her plans.

