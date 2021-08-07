Despite a disruption from COVID-19, WWE still planning HQ move within Stamford

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the recent uptick in COVID cases, live venues, theaters and museums are continuing with their reopening plans but that doesn’t mean they’re in the clear. The “Shuttered Venue Operators Grant” aims to help these venues through the final stage of the pandemic. Nationally, $16 billion has been given out. Locally, the program has divided $120 million dollars among more than 100 venues across Maryland. The Baltimore Museum of Industry is using its cut to bring back furloughed employees and hourly staff. “The funds provide an essential cushion during a period we’re still transitioning back to full capacity,” said...