Two Shot, Killed In Boynton Beach

Police Ask For Tips Following Overnight Murders

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is asking for help from the public following a double fatal shooting overnight.

From the Boynton Beach Police Department in an official statement:

“Boynton Beach Police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men early this morning in the 400 block of Northwest 11 th Avenue.

The victims, ages 40 and 49, were standing in the street at around 1:30 a.m. when the shooting occurred. Their names are being withheld pursuant to Marsy’s Law.

Detectives are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to please come forward with information. You can remain anonymous.

Call Det. Marco Villari at 561-742-6127 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS. Anonymous information can also be submitted via our website, bbpd.org, or our MyPD App.”

