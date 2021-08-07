Nomination papers available for city’s November election

TRAVELERS REST, SC — The municipal election for the city of Travelers Rest City mayoral and four city council seats will be held on Tue., Nov. 2, 2021. Candidates for city council shall announce their candidacy by filing a notice of candidacy with the municipal city clerk. Filing for candidacy shall open at noon on July 15, 2021, and filing will close at noon on Aug. 16, 2021. Candidates shall be required to pay a filing fee of 5% of the annual salary of the office they are seeking. Mayor fee is $240.00, and council fee is $180.00, payable to the city of Travelers Rest.