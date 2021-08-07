Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Nomination papers available for city’s November election

By Anne Berleant
Ellsworth American
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo three-year seats on the City Council, currently held by Heather Grindle and John Phillips. One three-year seat on the School Board, currently held by Abigail Miller. One one-year seat on the School Board, currently held by Muneer Hasham. This seat was left vacant when Jennifer Alexander stepped down in June of 2021 for a term that ends in 2022. The School Board appointed Hasham through the 2021 local elections, and the candidate elected in November will serve the remaining year of Alexander’s term.

www.ellsworthamerican.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#The City Council#The School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Fulton County, OHswantonenterprise.com

Fulton County’s November general election a full plate

There will be lots of local activity on the Nov. 2 general election ballot, according to filings. The filing deadline was Aug. 4 at 4 p.m., Fulton County Board of Elections Director Melanie Gilders said. But interested parties who missed the deadline can request a write-in candidacy until 4 p.m. on Aug. 23.
Kent, WAkentreporter.com

City of Kent changes volunteer board policies to get new members

A whole lot of potential changes could be coming to the city of Kent’s 11 boards and commissions that feature 96 volunteer positions. The City Council recently adopted an ordinance with term limits to the positions as well as updating the recruitment procedures, eligibility requirements and the appointment and reappointment process. The changes will impact the Arts Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, the Cultural Communities Board and eight other boards.
Travelers Rest, SCTR Tribune

Travelers Rest to hold mayoral, council elections in November

TRAVELERS REST, SC — The municipal election for the city of Travelers Rest City mayoral and four city council seats will be held on Tue., Nov. 2, 2021. Candidates for city council shall announce their candidacy by filing a notice of candidacy with the municipal city clerk. Filing for candidacy shall open at noon on July 15, 2021, and filing will close at noon on Aug. 16, 2021. Candidates shall be required to pay a filing fee of 5% of the annual salary of the office they are seeking. Mayor fee is $240.00, and council fee is $180.00, payable to the city of Travelers Rest.
Tucson, AZblogforarizona.net

Who’s running for Tucson City Council in the General Election 2021?

Who’s running for Tucson City Council in the General Election 2021?. Heading into the General Election of Nov. 2, 2021 are these candidates, running for Wards 3, 5 and 6 on the Tucson City Council. Ward 3 (open seat, currently held by Democrat 3 term former Councilwoman Karin Uhlich, appointed...
ElectionsDallas News

Allen ISD called a $23.6 million bond election for November. Here’s what’s on the ballot.

Allen ISD’s board of trustees called for a bond election for the second year in a row. This comes after the district’s $222 million bond election in November, in which two propositions worth $214 million passed by a margin of fewer than 20 votes. The other two propositions worth more than $7.5 million failed. A record 48,000-plus people voted on the bond propositions for Allen ISD last year, according to a district news release from 2020.
Dacono, CODaily Camera

Dacono’s mayor’s post, two City Council seats up for election in November

Would-be candidates for the Dacono mayor’s position and two City Council seats up for election in November could begin circulating petitions this week. Dacono voters will be deciding this fall who’s to serve three-year terms, expiring in November 2024, for those three elective offices, now held by Mayor Joe Baker and Councilmembers Jackie Thomas and John Wargo,
Chicopee, MAPosted by
MassLive.com

Chicopee School Committee member will not appear on the ballot after nomination papers disqualified

CHICOPEE — The incumbent Ward 1 School Committee member will not appear on the November ballot after turning in incomplete nomination papers five minutes after deadline. The Board of Registrars met on Wednesday to certify candidates who will appear on the ballots for the Sept. 21 preliminary race and the Nov. 2 regular election. Members agreed James Tanhauser Jr. did not qualify to appear on the ballot, said Janina Surdyka, registrar of voters.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Current elections administrator staying through November elections

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The search for a new county elections administrator got underway on Thursday. The elections commission voted to allow Jose Tellez, the current elections administrator, to stay on through the November elections. Although an interim administrator was considered, the board allowed themselves more time to spread the...
scriptype.com

Candidate filing deadline for November election is Aug. 4

Two seats on the Hinckley Township board of trustees will be up for grabs as part of the election on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The terms of Trustees Jim Burns and Christopher Kalina are set to expire Dec. 31 with the two candidates receiving the most votes on Nov. 2 receiving four-year terms that will begin Jan. 1, 2022 and run through Dec. 31, 2025.
Electionsbannerpresspaper.com

Ballot order for November constitutional amendment election set

AUSTIN - Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza today drew the ballot order for the 8 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution that will appear on the November 2nd ballot. In order to appear on the ballot, the proposed amendments must be approved by at least two-thirds of the members of ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy