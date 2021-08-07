Nomination papers available for city’s November election
Two three-year seats on the City Council, currently held by Heather Grindle and John Phillips. One three-year seat on the School Board, currently held by Abigail Miller. One one-year seat on the School Board, currently held by Muneer Hasham. This seat was left vacant when Jennifer Alexander stepped down in June of 2021 for a term that ends in 2022. The School Board appointed Hasham through the 2021 local elections, and the candidate elected in November will serve the remaining year of Alexander’s term.www.ellsworthamerican.com
Comments / 0