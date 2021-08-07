Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Best Watches at the Olympics

By Cam Wol f
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Watch obsessives like to argue that their favorite collectibles are better—or just more fun—investments than things like art and cars simply on account of portability. Art is stuck on the walls at home; cars can’t go into the restaurant or office with you. A watch, though, is always there on your wrist: at that business meeting, last night’s party, and, apparently, while you compete in the Olympic games. I’d like to see someone carry a Picasso during a 100-meter sprint! Below are the best watches from the 2021 Olympics.

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Julian Alaphilippe
Person
Picasso
Person
Richard Mille
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Nba Games#Aa#Breitling Aerospace#Superocean#Apple Watch#Omega Seamaster#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Tennisrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Olympics schedule and events to watch Saturday

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games get into the second weekend of competition, medals will be awarded in swimming, fencing, judo and tennis, to name a few. Here are some of the events to watch. Remember, Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Standard Time. Swimming: Medals in swimming...
Sports12news.com

Watch on Olympic primetime: The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics!

PHOENIX — Welcome to the final day of the Tokyo Olympics!. NBC Olympics primetime coverage Sunday on 12 News (NBC) will feature the final medals and the closing ceremony!. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. and the ceremony will be replayed from early Saturday morning. Watch primetime on NBCOlympics.com or on...
Apparelinputmag.com

Nike’s superhuman Dragonfly track shoes create Olympics controversy

Nike sneakers do help you run faster, according to Karsten Warholm, Olympic 400m hurdle champion. The gold medalist — who works with Puma and the Mercedes F1 team to create his own spikes — complained that his rival, silver medalist Rai Benjamin, was largely aided by his Nike ZoomX Dragonfly sneakers.
SportsNBC Sports

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix continued to add to their legacies at the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been household names beforehand capture the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage. Whether it was Caeleb Dressel in the pool...
LifestylePosted by
Footwear News

Allyson Felix Breaks Olympic Record in Shoes She’s Auctioning for Charity

Olympian Allyson Felix is off to a running start with a bespoke sneaker from her new brand. The Olympic athlete just won the bronze medal for the women’s 400-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics, her final Olympic competition, this morning. She is now the most-awarded American female track athlete in the games’ history — and tied with Carl Lewis for the most Olympic medals won in track competitions by Team USA. To celebrate her achievement, Felix is auctioning off her bespoke Saysh 0.07 Spike shoes. Felix, who wore the bespoke pair during the race, marks the first moment where an athlete ran...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Champion Honors Muhammad Ali's 1960 Olympic Win with New Apparel Drop

Champion returns with another drop as part of its Champion x Muhammad Ali Collection, honoring the late boxer and his title of world champion. The new release carries elements of Ali’s uniform from his gold medal win at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome. With athletic attributes, luxurious fabrics and finishes, as well as a modern aesthetic, the apparel not only embodies the spirit Ali but also the Eternal City.
TennisTODAY.com

Olympic nail art! See how Team USA athletes are showing off their patriotic spirit

These Olympians are patriotic all the way down to their fingernails!. With variations of red, white and blue designs, these American athletes are using nail art to show off their team spirit during the Tokyo Olympics. Some designs are simple enough to try at home while others are as intricate as the most complicated gymnastics flip.
SportsNBC San Diego

Tokyo Olympics Day 16: USA Claims Medal-Count Win

Whether you prefer to rank the Olympic medal count by total medals or by gold medals, the top country in Tokyo is the same. Coming into the last day of competition on Sunday, the U.S. had a pretty good feeling about women's basketball. That team delivered, using its size and experience to beat Japan 90-75. (STORY)
GymnasticsCosmopolitan

Hear Ye, Hear Ye: These Are the 9 Best Gymnastics Movies to Watch While You Have Olympics Fever

After being delayed for a whole year (thanks, pandemic!), the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are in full swing. Naturally, this means it’s time to obsess over Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team. Every four years, it’s a literal joy to learn everything there is to know about the sport—and then immediately forget it—when the girls are done competing. Amirite or amirite??
SoccerBleacher Report

Highlights of the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics

In the final days of competition at the Tokyo Olympics, it looked as though China would triumph on the medal count with the most gold, even as the U.S. had a comfortable lead in overall medals. With one day left and the women's basketball and volleyball gold-medal matches on the...
TechnologyNPR

Say Hello To The Tokyo Olympic Robots

The black and white high-tech contraption made its debut earlier this week as one of a handful of robots designed to streamline the Tokyo Olympic Games. And it can be seen again — essentially playing fetch — during the track and field throwing events over the weekend. The International Olympics...

Comments / 0

Community Policy