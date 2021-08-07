The Best Watches at the Olympics

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Watch obsessives like to argue that their favorite collectibles are better—or just more fun—investments than things like art and cars simply on account of portability. Art is stuck on the walls at home; cars can’t go into the restaurant or office with you. A watch, though, is always there on your wrist: at that business meeting, last night’s party, and, apparently, while you compete in the Olympic games. I’d like to see someone carry a Picasso during a 100-meter sprint! Below are the best watches from the 2021 Olympics.