Killeen reader says Democrats are being scaremongers regarding guns

The un-American and criminally violent attack against the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is a day that will live in infamy. It was an attack against American democracy. It was an attack against the integrity of American elections. It was an attack against the peaceful transfer of power after an honest election, which is the difference between democracy and dictatorship. It was a criminal attack against every member of the House and Senate who came in contact with the seditious criminals and against every member of the House and Senate, every American, and everyone throughout the world who believes in freedom and democracy.