A Virginia father has released a series of Facebook videos from his hospital bed begging others to get the Covid vaccine.Travis Campbell, of Bristol, was first hospitalised last month and has been documenting his treatment, hooked up to oxygen and machines and often struggling to breathe. He said he regrets not getting the vaccine for his wife, children or himself.“I was very misinformed through just common talk, not doing my research, turning the TV off and not listening to anything because of all of the rhetoric that’s been going on with the political fighting,” he said in a video...