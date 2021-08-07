Gov. Little appoints task force to tackle cybersecurity, election security in Idaho
BOISE — A new task force will tackle issues of cybersecurity and election security in Idaho, according to a press release from Gov. Brad Little. The governor’s Cybersecurity Task Force will provide recommendations to improve business, government and personal cybersecurity defenses and enhance the educational pipeline for cybersecurity workforce needs. It will identify cybersecurity assets, resources and public-private partnerships across Idaho, according to the release.magicvalley.com
