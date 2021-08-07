Chicago Fire season 10: SPOILER spotted on set in new images
With the fall season fast approaching, NBC is hard at work preparing Chicago Fire season 10 with the cast and crew having recently returned to begin work on the new season. As recently revealed by several members of the cast, filming is currently underway in Chicago with all of our favorite actors making their way back to the Windy City — well most of them, that is — to suit back up as Chicago’s heroic firefighters and paramedics.onechicagocenter.com
Comments / 2