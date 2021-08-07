COVID hospitalizations are rising faster in Oregon than ever before. No one is sounding the alarm
The number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 has skyrocketed over the past month, rising faster than in previous waves and almost entirely among the unvaccinated. Hospital leaders say COVID-positive patients requiring hospitalization are younger on average than ever before. With a quicker onset of symptoms, patients are more ill when admitted to hospitals and rapidly declining in health compared to previous surges.www.oregonlive.com
