SAITAMA, Japan - The three women who have helped define U.S. women's basketball in some role or another for the past 25 years sat side by side Sunday, reflecting on their careers and legacies and, in Diana Taurasi's case, taking pirate swigs from a bottle of champagne. The 39-year-old, fresh from becoming the first basketball player to win five gold medals along with her longtime friend and teammate Sue Bird, seemed the only one who was reluctant to declare her USA Basketball career over.