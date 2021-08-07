Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Car-sharing startup resumes operations at Salt Lake City airport

By Leia Larsen
Salt Lake Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter hitting a major roadblock at the Salt Lake City International Airport, the Avail car-sharing app is back in business. Avail views itself as a tech platform, facilitating car owners who are flying out of state to link up with incoming travelers who want to borrow a set of wheels. The airport, however, considered Avail a car rental company and wanted to charge it the same 10% of gross revenues fee it charges other off-site rental companies. When Avail declined to sign such a contract, the airport required its partnering parking lot, the Parking Spot, to stop working with the company in late May.

