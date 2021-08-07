Cancel
MLB

Red Sox's Marwin Gonzalez: Starts at second base

 3 days ago

Gonzalez started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 12-4 loss to the Blue Jays. Gonzalez singled in the fifth inning, reached second base, and came around to score on an Enrique Hernandez single with a runner in scoring position, a rarity these days for the slumping Red Sox. Gonzalez has made three starts, all at second base, in the four games since coming off the injured list and is 2-for-12.

