Lita Ford lends guitar to Rock Hall

By Jordan Fitzgerald
Toledo Blade
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary guitarist Lita Ford stopped by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on July 26, to lend one of her instruments to the museum’s collection. She followed the presentation with a small concert for museum visitors. “It’s history,” Ford said. “It’s a real big honor to be a part...

