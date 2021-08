A new teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story shows Sarah Paulson's transformation to play Linda Tripp, and her going head to head with Beanie Feldstein's Monica Lewinsky. In a tense scene that mirrors the real-life recording, we get a shot of Paulson and Feldstein walking towards each other as the revelation of the President's affair gains in intensity. Both stars look fantastic and certainly evoke the air of the people they are portraying.