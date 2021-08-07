Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Obsessed With Right Now

By Christina Butan
In Style
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last month, I've ordered about 30 things on Amazon. The items vary from essentials to indulgences — aka things I need and things I certainly don't. But I'll do anything in the name of helping others find products that actually work, even if it means spending a little over my monthly shopping budget. (And by that, reader, I mean I'm using you as my excuse to buy yet another batch of skincare.)

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Skin Disease#Sunscreen#Fruit Of The Loom#Amazon Shopping Editor#Pack#Spf#Korean#Fallsweet#Swedish#Spoke Weal#Olaplex#Shop#Amazon Com Fruit Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ApparelPeople

Shoppers Call This the 'Nicest Dress' They've Ever Purchased on Amazon

If you're still searching for the perfect summer dress, Amazon shoppers want you to know they have discovered the one. Stylish shoppers have already fallen in love with one dress that doubles as a beach-ready cover up and an under-$30 midi dress, but it's this sleeveless halter neck, available in multiple patterns, that's been declared a must-have by multiple reviewers.
Shoppingpurewow.com

Alicia Keys Shared Her Kitchen Must-Haves, and They’re All Available on Amazon

Everyone stop what you’re doing because 15-time Grammy award winner Alicia Keys just teamed up with Amazon to curate a collection of her favorite home products—and they’re *to die for*. The exclusive storefront features some of Keys’ favorite products, from luxury decor and furniture picks to items for health & wellness and pets (psst ‘Dogcuterie’ Boards' are trending because, yeah, it’s 2021).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

The ’13 Going On 30′ Dress Is Going Viral & It’s Only $20 On Amazon

Heads up, millenials. This story might make you feel just a little bit, well, old. The 2004 classic rom-com 13 Going on 30 is back in the news thanks to a replication of the famous dress from the movie. In fact, the 13 Going on 30 dress is blowing up Amazon right now because it costs less than $20. Of course, it’s not the original Versace dress from the film. You can’t buy that one. This is a wholesale version sold by a few sellers online. Don’t worry, though—we found one on Prime.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

20 Best Dresses on Amazon That Are Actually Worth It

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Looking for the best summer dresses on Amazon to no avail? With all the dress options available on the site, finding the ones worth buying can be quite the challenge – and that's where this article comes in handy.
ApparelFast Company

Everlane’s clothes are up to 60% off right now—here are the best deals

Everlane kicks off its seasonal sale today, with price cuts across all categories for men and women. Stock up on classics from the brand—well-cut tees, timeless denim fits, sweatpants gleefully masquerading as athleisure, and strappy (but sturdy) sandals—with discounts up to 60%. The sale is an ideal time to stock up on a new wardrobe before you’re summoned off Zoom and back to the office.
YogaPosted by
whowhatwear

The One Amazon Item You Should Never Travel Without

Now that summer is officially here, there’s a good chance you’ve already started thinking about booking your travel plans. Whether you intend to get to your family reunions and beach getaways by hopping on a plane or getting into a car, the best travel leggings will be what get you through those long hours in style.
ApparelPosted by
People

Target Shoppers Say This $15 T-Shirt Dress Is Better Than All the Rest Thanks to This One Detail

Every summer wardrobe should have an assortment of cool and comfortable clothing to beat the heat, including one of our all-time favorite staples: a T-shirt dress. Target shoppers have found the perfect option for only $15 and the breezy style is versatile enough to wear practically everywhere, from the office to the grocery store to a wedding (and even at home). Dress it up with a pair of lace-up wedges, a sun hat, and cute handbag or keep it casual with a pair of sneakers and a denim jacket.
Skin CareIn Style

Shoppers From 40 to 60 Love This Dermatologist-Revered Drugstore Lotion

If you've been on TikTok or Instagram, hell, even Twitter, over the last few years, you're probably familiar with CeraVe. The brand's a star of the drugstore skincare world, and for good reason: It offers hard-working, high-performing skin treatments for a fraction of what other brands cost, like a humble moisturizer that produces gold-medal results.
Beauty & FashionPeople

The Number One Best-Selling Leggings on Amazon Are on Sale for $11 Today Only

Leggings are a staple item to have in your fashion arsenal. They're easy to wear, go with practically everything, are usually super comfortable, and are versatile enough to wear while exercising, going out, or just lounging around the house. But, all of this action can make leggings wear through quickly, and it can be hard to retire a perfectly broken-in pair.
Beauty & FashionElle

10 Amazon Beauty Brands You Should Be Buying Right Now

I've made my fair share of uh-oh buys on Amazon (see: that fantastic deal on a nightstand that ended up being doll furniture), but when it comes to finding top-notch, no-mistakes-here beauty purchases, it has the best of the best. Whether you're trying to find the latest and greatest in haircare, a sustainable beauty brand that won't do you wrong, or a new mascara for fluttery lashes, there's an option on Amazon that will not let you down. But who has the time to scroll mindlessly for that long, only to end up with a shopping cart that's full to the brim of "maybes"? I live to serve, so I compiled the best of the best, from tried-and-true products to a couple of hidden gems I'll graciously share with you. Below, find the 10 best beauty brands on Amazon you need to know about.
ShoppingPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the Most Comfortable Dress They've Ever Worn — and Prices Start at $23

If you're still searching for the perfect summer dress to wear on vacation, to social gatherings, or just around the neighborhood, look no further than the II INN Casual Summer Dress on Amazon. The affordable pick has over 1,200 five-star ratings from fellow shoppers who say it's easily "the most comfortable dress they've ever worn," offering a versatile and flattering fit across all body types.
Hair Carereviewed.com

I’m a beauty editor—these are my must-have products

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. For years, even before becoming Reviewed's beauty editor, I hunted for makeup, skincare, and hair care items from drugstores and high-end retailers to find ones that work for me. If you’re like me and adore your beauty ritual, you know that it can be hard to find new products that suit your hair or skin.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Amazon Shoppers Say This Face and Body Scrub Made Them a Morning Person

For some of us, waking up early isn't as easy as setting an alarm, getting out of bed, and starting our morning routine. It can mean setting multiple alarms and snoozing them all until the very last second, which leaves virtually no time to get ready and prepare for the day. Thankfully, according to hundreds of Amazon shoppers, there is a beauty product that can help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy