Hassan overtakes Gidey for second Olympic gold, in the 10,000m
On a stifling-hot night in the Olympic stadium, track fans everywhere watched as two giants of the track, Sifan Hassan and Letesenbet Gidey, went head-to-head in the Olympic 10,000m final. After 24 gruelling laps, Hassan pulled away from Gidey to take home her third medal and second gold of the Games in 29:55.32. Bahrain’s Kalkidan Gezahegne took home the silver, while Gidey, the world record-holder, faded to the third. Canada’s Andrea Seccafien ran a strong race in her first Olympic 10,000m final, finishing 14th in 31:36.36 – the second fastest time ever run by a Canadian woman in this event.runningmagazine.ca
