Hassan overtakes Gidey for second Olympic gold, in the 10,000m

One down, two to go. With a tactical run that finished with a mad dash, Sifan Hassan has completed the first part of her golden hat-trick. A confident 5,000m race completed in 14 minutes 36.79 seconds has given her a first Olympic title. And as remarkable as it was, her celebrations were short and sweet.Tilts at the 1,500 and 10,000 await, and given how blissful she seemed to make this, her second race in 12 hours after beginning the day with a heat win in the former, despite taking a tumble, the three-for might be on. For now, the...