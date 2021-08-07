Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates: Hey Derek Shelton… Let Hoy Park Play

By Marty Leap
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOff to a tremendous start with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the recently acquired Hoy Park needs to be playing every day. Hey Shelty, Rum Bunter here, I know that since you have become the manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates we have not always gotten along. Your bullpen decisions and inability to properly read your starting pitcher have, at times, been very frustrating.

rumbunter.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

122K+
Followers
315K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Shelton
Person
Clay Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Hoy Park#The New York Yankees#Bronx Bombers#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

My Fantasy Pirates Roster

When I tried the other day to summarize the Pirates’ need to sort through players, I didn’t try to build a roster for the season’s last two months. I figured I might as well go ahead with that. I call this a fantasy roster because I’m going to ignore the reality of the Pirates’ devotion to veteran tenure, i.e., we all know darn well they aren’t going to dfa guys like Gregory Polanco, Wilmer Difo and Chasen Shreve. I’m also ignoring guys who are hurt and who obviously are going to be with the team once they’re not, which is mainly Ben Gamel, Chad Kuhl and Sam Howard. And I’m going to accept the fact that Derek Shelton would fatally hyperventilate if he had fewer than 14 pitchers.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Hoy Park: Shipped to Pirates

Park and Diego Castillo were traded from the Yankees to the Pirates on Monday in exchange for Clay Holmes. Park was outrighted off the Yankees' roster last week after making just a single MLB plate appearance, so the Pirates clearly don't value him all that highly, as they missed the chance to pick him up for free. The 25-year-old doesn't come with much prospect pedigree, but he's lit up opposing pitchers for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, hitting .327/.475/.567 with 10 homers and eight steals in 48 games. A .397 BABIP helped him get to that line, but he also walked as often as he struck out. He now finds himself in an organization where it should be much easier to carve out a role, though how exactly the Pirates plan on using him is unclear for now.
MLBnepascene.com

RAILRIDERS PHOTOBLOG: Fan favorite Hoy Jun Park traded to Pittsburgh Pirates

Earlier today, the New York Yankees announced that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fan favorite Hoy Jun Park and fellow infielder Diego Castillo were traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for 28-year-old reliever Clay Holmes and his 5.57 career ERA. This was a great trade! …for the Pirates. Catcher Rob Brantly was sent back...
MLBallfans.co

Pittsburgh Pirates: Examining the Return for Tyler Anderson

The Pittsburgh Pirates traded Tyler Anderson to the Seattle Mariners for a two player package. So what does the return look like and what kind of prospects did the Bucs get?. Just a few minutes before the clock struck midnight on Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson to the Seattle Mariners for a two prospect package. The trade marks the third notable move Ben Cherington has made as we approach the trade deadline. So what kind of players did the Pirates receive from Seattle?
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees trade Hoy Park in extremely underwhelming deal with Pirates

DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 28: Clay Holmes #52 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws aganst the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning at Coors Field on June 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman got exactly what the team needed with...
MLBwtaq.com

Brewers batter Pittsburgh Pirates, complete series sweep

(METRO/LEARFIELD) – The Brewers blanked the Pirates 12-0 for a series sweep in Pittsburgh. Manny Pina plated five runs while Lorenzo Cain plated three. Brewers manager Craig Counsell talked about Pina’s huge game. Rowdy Tellez, Tyrone Taylor and Pablo Reyes also plated runs. Freddy Peralta earned the win after tossing...
MLBSacramento Bee

Philadelphia Phillies to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies (51-53, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-64, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (6-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +123, Phillies -145; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will...
MLBnumberfire.com

Hoy Park starting for Pirates Sunday afternoon

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Hoy Park is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Park is getting the nod at shortstop while batting seventh in the order against Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Park for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.0 FanDuel...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Breaking: Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Clay Holmes to Yankees

The Pittsburgh Pirates are hot on the trading block right now as they traded Adam Frazier on Sunday afternoon, and traded away Clay Holmes on Monday evening. Ben Cherington and the Pittsburgh Pirates have made it clear this season that they would be sellers at this year’s deadline and with four days to go they are already making big moves. Yesterday the club traded away All-Star Adam Frazier to San Diego and today they turned around and traded Clay Holmes to the Yankees.
MLB27 First News

Pittsburgh Pirates deal reliever to New York Yankees

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates dealt right-handed pitcher Clay Holmes to the New York Yankees Monday afternoon. In exchange, the Pirates received infielders Diego Castillo and Hoy Park. Holmes has appeared in 44 games for the Pirates in 2021, going 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA in 42 innings...
MLB27 First News

Pittsburgh Pirates trade closer to Atlanta

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates have traded closer Richard Rodriguez to the Atlanta Braves. In exchange, Pittsburgh receives right-handed pitchers Bryse Wilson and Ricky DeVito. Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Braves this season, posting a record of 2-3 with a 4.83 ERA with 21 strikeouts...
MLBcbslocal.com

Pirates Recall Hoy Park, Option Jared Oliva To Indianapolis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates announced on Saturday they have recalled Hoy Park to the major league roster. Park was acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees when the Pirates sent pitcher Clay Holmes to the Yankees in exchange for Park as well as Diego Castillo. He has...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Tucupita Marcano Has Value to Add

The Pittsburgh Pirates recently acquired Tucupita Marcano, but the prospect is more talented than you may think he is. The Pittsburgh Pirates recently traded their now former All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the San Diego Padres. When the return was announced, many criticized it. Even I’ll admit the return looked thin on paper. The headliner was Tucupita Marcano, not necessarily the most household name when it comes to prospects.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

Pirates Add Hoy Park and Bryse Wilson to Roster

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a couple of rosters moves on Saturday before their game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Outfielder Jared Oliva has been sent to Indianapolis, while newly-acquired IF/OF Hoy Park and pitcher Bryse Wilson both join the team. The Pirates were one player short after trades yesterday, so no other roster move needs to be made.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

This Date in Pittsburgh Pirates History: August 3rd, Popular Day for 1987 Pirates

There have been six former Pittsburgh Pirates players born on this date and three of them played for the 1987 team. Matt Joyce, outfielder for the 2016 Pirates. The Detroit Tigers selected him in the 12th round of the 2005 draft out of Florida Southern College. Joyce went to the New York-Penn League that year and hit .332 in 65 games, with 18 extra-base hits and 51 runs scored. In 2006, he spent the entire season in Low-A, where he batted .258 with 30 doubles, 11 homers and 86 RBIs in 122 games. He spent the entire 2007 season in Double-A, playing for Erie of the Eastern League. He hit .257 with 33 doubles and 17 homers in 130 games. He was promoted to Triple-A in 2008, but by early May he was making his big league debut. He didn’t stick right away, but Joyce played 92 games for the Tigers in 2008, hitting .252 with 12 homers and 33 RBIs. That December he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for pitcher Edwin Jackson. Joyce spent a majority of 2009 in Triple-A, while hitting .188 in his 11 big league games. The 2010 season saw him play 35 minor league games and 77 games with the Rays. He hit .241 with 15 doubles and ten homers for Tampa Bay that year. Joyce stuck in the majors in 2011 and had an All-Star season, the only one of his career. He hit .277 with 32 doubles, 19 homers, 75 RBIs and 13 steals (in 14 attempts) over 141 games. In 2012, he hit .241 with 17 homers and 59 RBIs in 124 games. He dropped down to a .235 average in 2013, with 18 homers, 47 RBIs and 59 walks in 140 games. He played 140 games in 2014 as well during his last season in Tampa Bay. He hit .254 that year, though his home run total was cut in half. His OPS went down every year after his high mark of .837 in 2011, but the worst was yet to come.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Grading the Richard Rodríguez Trade

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Bryse Wilson #46 of the Atlanta Braves delivers a pitch in the first inning of game one of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park on June 20, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Pirates have dealt...
MLBTrentonian

Hoy Jun Park gets first career MLB hit with Pirates

The cheer of 'Hoy! Hoy! Hoy!' became a familiar sound during the Thunder's 2019 run to the Eastern League Championship. Hoy Jun Park, the popular former Thunder standout, collected his first career major league hit on Sunday when he doubled in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 15-4 loss to the Phillies. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy