Pittsburgh Pirates: Hey Derek Shelton… Let Hoy Park Play

There have been six former Pittsburgh Pirates players born on this date and three of them played for the 1987 team. Matt Joyce, outfielder for the 2016 Pirates. The Detroit Tigers selected him in the 12th round of the 2005 draft out of Florida Southern College. Joyce went to the New York-Penn League that year and hit .332 in 65 games, with 18 extra-base hits and 51 runs scored. In 2006, he spent the entire season in Low-A, where he batted .258 with 30 doubles, 11 homers and 86 RBIs in 122 games. He spent the entire 2007 season in Double-A, playing for Erie of the Eastern League. He hit .257 with 33 doubles and 17 homers in 130 games. He was promoted to Triple-A in 2008, but by early May he was making his big league debut. He didn’t stick right away, but Joyce played 92 games for the Tigers in 2008, hitting .252 with 12 homers and 33 RBIs. That December he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays for pitcher Edwin Jackson. Joyce spent a majority of 2009 in Triple-A, while hitting .188 in his 11 big league games. The 2010 season saw him play 35 minor league games and 77 games with the Rays. He hit .241 with 15 doubles and ten homers for Tampa Bay that year. Joyce stuck in the majors in 2011 and had an All-Star season, the only one of his career. He hit .277 with 32 doubles, 19 homers, 75 RBIs and 13 steals (in 14 attempts) over 141 games. In 2012, he hit .241 with 17 homers and 59 RBIs in 124 games. He dropped down to a .235 average in 2013, with 18 homers, 47 RBIs and 59 walks in 140 games. He played 140 games in 2014 as well during his last season in Tampa Bay. He hit .254 that year, though his home run total was cut in half. His OPS went down every year after his high mark of .837 in 2011, but the worst was yet to come.