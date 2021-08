With the recent news of the Michael Thomas injury, the Saints find themselves with a huge void at wide receiver. This unit was already incredibly thin going into 2021 but finds itself now without one of the league’s best receivers to start the season. The actual timeframe for Thomas’ return is unknown but the Saints will likely need another capable receiver to begin the year. The Saints did not address the thin position in free agency nor the draft and now find themselves scrambling to find someone who can produce. The New Orleans Saints should start making calls about various wide receivers but here are some potential targets which might be available via trade.