The Laporte School Board met July 12 for about 45 minutes to discuss work that needs to be done this summer to get the school ready for fall classes and other items. In the facilities portion of the meeting, the board talked about several areas of cement work that have to be completed. The board requested quotes on the sidewalk in front of the school and replacement of broken block on east side of the building; the bus garage apron; the Industrial Arts building apron; and the sidewalk on the front side of the school that runs west toward the staff parking lot. All this work must be completed this summer.