It was a historic and successful Olympic run for a couple of Utah Jazz gems. Although the 2020-21 NBA season didn’t end the way the Utah Jazz would’ve liked, a few Jazz players spent no time sulking in the disappointment but rather pushed it to the side for the opportunity to bring their country national glory. Rudy Gobert and Joe Ingles made not only their countries but Utah fans proud by securing medals during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.