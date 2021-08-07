Cancel
Better than Starbucks? Sweet, tangy whipped lemonade is a frappucchino-like drink you can make at home

By David Watsky
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhipped lemonade is so the sip of the summer and it's been taking over the internet of late. Not unlike its more caffeinated predecessor, Dalgona Coffee, whipped lemonade is fun to make, tasty to drink and looks pretty fabulous on your social feed. It's a frothy, milky, zesty spin on the classic summer thirst-quencher we all love. And best of all, it's pretty darn simple to make.

