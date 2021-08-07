Windows 11 vs. Windows 10: What you need to know

Have you ever been so engrossed in a text conversation or Candy Crush marathon on some of the best Android Phones that you forgot to look up from the screen and ran into a wall or almost stepped into traffic? Really? Okay, I'm silently judging you right now. Apparently, you're not alone. Thankfully, Google has added a feature to Android that will remind users to look up when using their phones while walking (but honestly, please stop doing this, it looks ridiculous). While it may be a sad reflection on the state of consumer technology and society in general that Google felt the need to add this "Digital Wellbeing" feature, you should probably know where it lives in your phone's settings. So with that in mind, here is how to use Heads Up on your Android phone.