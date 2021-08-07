Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Windows 11 vs. Windows 10: What you need to know

By Alison DeNisco Rayome
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 11, the first major update to the Windows platform since Windows 10 launch in 2015, is only months away. The operating system offers new interface and several features that bring Windows into a post-2020 world with more people working between their homes and the office. For existing Windows 10...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Vista#Windows Apps#Windows Update#Windows Os#Taskbar#Microsoft Store#Microsoft Teams#The Taskbar Teams#Os#Xbox#Directstorage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
Related
Cell Phoneskomando.com

Delete this secret ID hiding on your phone that gives away your personal details

From social media platforms and email providers to online stores and personal services, you and your details are major commodities. Mostly with little regard for your privacy. Until recently, there had been very little that you could do to block your MAID in marketing campaigns. Apple somewhat put a stop to this by allowing iOS users to choose who can target them. But for criminals, if they can match the ID with a person, they stand to profit greatly.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

9 Most Dangerous Android Apps You Should Not Install

Plenty of security experts warn that people should avoid third-party app stores due to malware and security issues. Unfortunately, official app stores like the Google Play Store and Apple App Store can be just as dangerous. These major app stores still fall prey to malicious hackers, who find ways around...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

What Happens If I Don’t Upgrade to Windows 11?

With Windows 11 just around the corner and Windows 10 support ending in 2025, you might be wondering what will happen to your PC if you don’t upgrade. We explore the possibilities. Do I Have to Upgrade to Windows 11?. Even though Windows 11 is coming this fall, Microsoft says...
ComputersDigital Trends

One of our favorite Chromebooks just got a massive price cut at Staples

The laptop deals that retailers are offering online come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from cheap to expensive. However, if your budget is very tight, you might want to consider Chromebook deals. The Chrome OS-powered devices are more affordable than traditional laptops, and they’re perfect for students and new professionals. If you’re interested, check out Staples’ $20 discount for the Acer Chromebook 311, which brings its price down to $220 from its original price of $240.
ComputersDigital Trends

This Lenovo Chromebook is only $159 for the back-to-school season

The new school year is starting in a few weeks, and no matter the learning set-up, students will need a reliable laptop to help them with their classes. There are laptop deals that you can take advantage of, but if most of these offers are still beyond your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals. Walmart, for example, is offering the Lenovo Chromebook S330 for just $159, after an $80 discount to its original price of $239.
Softwaregamingideology.com

Microsoft warns ALL Windows 10 users: you need to follow these steps now

Windows 10 users are very alert to a dangerous new flaw lurking in the popular desktop operating system. Called SeriousSAM, attackers can gain administrative privileges on vulnerable systems, allowing them to install malware, applications, delete files, and much more. SeriousSAM is a so-called “zero-day vulnerability”, which means that attackers already know how to exploit the flaw. That means Microsoft is in a race against the hackers – to fix the problem before too many people fall victim to hackers abusing the problem.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Walmart has this Lenovo Chromebook for only $159 today

With back-to-school days approaching, there could be no better time to investigate these Chromebook deals. Chromebooks provide cheap and effective solutions to everyday computing needs — at school, work, and at home — and right now at Walmart, you can get a 14-inch Lenovo S330 Chromebook for only $159. That’s not only a very low price, it’s $80 off its regular price of $239. What are you waiting for?
Softwarehowtogeek.com

Here’s How Much Windows 365 Will Cost Each Month

Microsoft’s Windows 365 cloud PC service ranges in price from $20 per user per month for the cheapest option up to $162 for the most expensive one. The initial Windows 365 announcement left us with lots of questions. Now, the biggest of those questions has been answered since we know how much it’ll cost. But there’s a huge difference between $20 and $162 per user per month, so what exactly are you paying for?
Cell PhonesZDNet

How to find and remove spyware from your phone

Our digital selves, more and more, are becoming part of our full identity. The emails we send, the conversations we have over social media -- both private and public -- as well as photos we share, the videos we watch, and the websites we visit all contribute to our digital personas.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to enable Google's Heads Up feature on your Android phone

Have you ever been so engrossed in a text conversation or Candy Crush marathon on some of the best Android Phones that you forgot to look up from the screen and ran into a wall or almost stepped into traffic? Really? Okay, I'm silently judging you right now. Apparently, you're not alone. Thankfully, Google has added a feature to Android that will remind users to look up when using their phones while walking (but honestly, please stop doing this, it looks ridiculous). While it may be a sad reflection on the state of consumer technology and society in general that Google felt the need to add this "Digital Wellbeing" feature, you should probably know where it lives in your phone's settings. So with that in mind, here is how to use Heads Up on your Android phone.
ComputersPosted by
Popular Science

6 router settings you should change right now

This post has been updated. It was originally published on December 6, 2018. Your router’s features make easier to use, but these same properties often make it less secure. In recent years, vulnerabilities in the common Universal Plug and Play (UPNP) protocol, which facilitates communication between devices on a network, was used to hack thousands of routers. There’s a good chance your device remains vulnerable to this and many other security holes.
Computersxda-developers

These are the best Dell laptops you can buy for under $500

Dell is one of the most renowned PC manufacturers out there, and for good reason. The company makes some of the best laptops you can buy today, particularly with its XPS and Inspiron families. However, those high-end laptops aren’t cheap. If you’re looking for something more affordable, we’ve rounded up the best Dell laptops you can buy for under $500.
ComputersPosted by
BGR.com

Microsoft revealed what it’ll cost to run Windows 365 on your iPad

Microsoft unveiled Windows 365 on Wednesday, which is a new take on running the full Windows experience remotely. The new Cloud PC lets you run Windows on an iPad. In fact, any device that supports internet browsers or app stores can run Windows 365. The Cloud PC idea seems to be a simpler, more elegant way of giving people access to powerful workstations. Windows 365 is not only beneficial during a pandemic when people are working from home — it could also help businesses save money on new Windows hardware. Then again, Microsoft did not reveal the complete Windows 365...
Softwarewindowslatest.com

Leak confirms Microsoft’s Cloud PC is a new way to access Windows

Whenever we’ve to open our favourite desktop apps and important files, the usual solution is to use the primary Windows device. A new Microsoft service called “Cloud PC” proposes the concept of “Windows anywhere” – a new version of the operating system that lives on a powerful server in the cloud, as part of the Microsoft 365.
Cell PhonesComputerworld

How to give your phone an Android-12-inspired privacy upgrade

Android 12 sure is an onion of an update, wouldn't ya say?. Now, don't get me wrong: I'm not suggesting it's fragrant, likely to make you cry, or positively delicious when cooked in a stir-fry. (That'd be one heck of a piece of software!) I just mean that it has lots of layers to it, including some that are beneath the surface and impossible to see when you're only glancing from afar.
ComputersDigital Trends

Windows 10 21H2 will be the next big update to Windows 10

Microsoft just revealed Windows 10 21H2, the second feature update to Windows 10 in this calendar year. Rumored for a while now, the update is for the 1.3 billion devices running the operating system and promises to “help keep people and organizations protected and productive.” It will be released alongside Windows 11 later this year, again asserting Microsoft’s plans to support Windows 10 through 2025.
SoftwarePosted by
BGR.com

Sorry, Microsoft says you can’t cheat to install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs

Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 a few weeks ago, causing an unexpected controversy right after the announcement. It turned out that not all computers that can run Windows 10 will support Windows 11. Microsoft has precise hardware requirements in place. A software tool will tell you whether your PC can handle the upgrade to Windows 11. The move surprised users, especially those with newer machines that found out the Windows 11 upgrade isn’t possible. Since then, we found out exactly why even some newer PCs might tell you initially that they can’t run Windows 11 and how to fix the problem. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy