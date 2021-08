If you know one thing about Tartine, it’s that they make incredible sourdough bread. And the Santa Monica location is no exception. You’ll never be let down by a sandwich, pastry, or loose loaf here, and for that reason it should always be top of mind for breakfast and lunch. What you might not know, is that this location resides in a former funeral home, which really doesn’t have to do with anything, but makes for a good small talk in case you show up here with a friend or date and need a quick icebreaker. Sandwich-wise, we can’t stay away from the turkey club with crispy chicken skin, avocado, pickle mayo. It’s crunchy, creamy lunchtime bliss.