These were the slowest-selling cars in each state last month

If you’re looking to buy a new or used car, now might not be the best time to find a great deal. Long story short, it’s a seller’s market, and analysts say it may stay that way well into next year. A global semiconductor shortage has been causing production delays, leading to fewer new cars for sale and fewer manufacturer incentives to buy them. Less availability has driven up new-car prices, while pushing people toward an already tight supply of used cars. Those pre-owned cars have gotten drastically more expensive because of the rise in demand from consumers, as well as rental car companies that are being creative in replenishing the fleets they liquidated last year.