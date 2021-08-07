Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heat and humidity ramp up this weekend

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Du7J_0bKlnThj00

Heat and humidity will make a mark this weekend.

The day starts dry, but a few showers and isolated thunderstorms could impact outdoor activities. No severe weather is expected, but remember when thunder roars, go indoors.

Highs will be in the upper 80s. Dew points will elevate today and the heat index, or the feel-like temperature, will be close to 90 degrees.

Temperatures will reach the lower 90s during the first half of the work week.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
47K+
Followers
61K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Temperature#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentabc57.com

Storms and extreme heat this week

Scattered storms are likely this evening, some storms could be strong to severe, 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. is the most likely timeframe for storms. This looks to be the hottest week of 2021, the heat index will peak above 90 through Thursday, Tuesday looks to be the hottest day with a heat index +100°. With Tuesday's heat there is the potential for strong storms but how they develop is still questionable, which could mean a miss for the area. In general, everyone should plan for extreme heat and humidity and pop-up afternoon/evening storms, through Thursday. The heat breaks to end the week, with highs in the low 80s this weekend.
Portland, ORklcc.org

Heat Wave Headed Here

Forecasters say Oregonians should prepare for a heat wave that’s expected to peak later this week. Triple digit temperatures could arrive as soon as Wednesday, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland. “It’s going to reach its most intense portion late in the week, on...
EnvironmentCottage Grove Sentinel

EXCESSIVE HEAT

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 possible. WHERE...Portions of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon. WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening. IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or...
EnvironmentTurnto10.com

Heat and humidity builds this week

August and humidity seem to go together like peanut butter and jelly!. And there's no doubt that you've noticed that the humidity is rather thick tonight!. No change in this for a while either as the sticky weather will be a constant in our forecast for the remainder of the week.
EnvironmentDallas News

Heat Advisory in effect

This week will feature traditional August heat and humidity. With high humidity, heat index values will reach 105 degrees or greater. Much of North Texas will be under a Heat Advisory until at least 8 p.m. Tuesday. It is likely that the advisory will remain in effect for several days after that. Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and staying out of the sun during peak heat hours.
Environmentwtae.com

Hot and humid with a chance for rain on Tuesday

The heat and humidity continues to build across the area, and showers have been held in check thanks to high pressure today. We will see the chance at afternoon showers and storms each day through Friday when our next cold front arrives. Highs will be near 90 until that point. Watching for perhaps some leftover showers overnight, and if we see them, highs will be held in check into the middle 80s as a result of morning rain. That scenario is unlikely at the moment.
EnvironmentNBC Connecticut

Heat & Humidity Are On The Rise

After a cool and cloudy start to the week it is back to summer heat today. Under partly cloudy skies temperatures will climb back into the 80s. With dew points in the 70s, it will feel closer to the 90-degree mark. Tomorrow kicks off a four-day heat wave with temperatures...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Heat, humidity ramp up Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The temperature, humidity and storm activity are all heating up Tuesday. Heat Advisory for the northern half of Indiana where heat indexes may reach 103. Central and southern Indiana will see heat indexes in the mid-90s Tuesday afternoon. Take it easy if you are outside today. Also,...
Ascension Parish, LAwbrz.com

Tuesday Morning Forecast: Hot and humid while the tropics heat up

The tropics are heating up as we approach the peak of hurricane season and Ascension Parish is going back to school. Today & Tonight: Another hot and humid day is ahead of us. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s this afternoon and the heat index will be near 100 degrees. Skies will start off mostly sunny and a few showers will be around this afternoon. Today is trending a bit drier than yesterday, so showers will be less numerous. Only about 20% of the area is expected to see a shower today. Any afternoon pop ups will clear out as the sun goes down. Temperatures overnight will be in the mid-70s.
Environmentfourstateshomepage.com

High heat and humidity continue; Cooler with rain by weekend

The Heat Advisory continues for all of the Four States through Thursday, due to heat index values near 105 each afternoon. Chances for rain should hold off until late Thursday night–then, we will see on-and-off showers and storms Friday through Sunday. This rain is along a cold front that will cool us down slightly into the weekend. Note: This system will not be a washout, and plenty of dry time is expected. The early part of next week is trending drier at this time, but an afternoon pop-up storm or two cannot be ruled out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy