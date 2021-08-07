Heat and humidity ramp up this weekend

Heat and humidity will make a mark this weekend.

The day starts dry, but a few showers and isolated thunderstorms could impact outdoor activities. No severe weather is expected, but remember when thunder roars, go indoors.

Highs will be in the upper 80s. Dew points will elevate today and the heat index, or the feel-like temperature, will be close to 90 degrees.

Temperatures will reach the lower 90s during the first half of the work week.

