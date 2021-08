Text description provided by the architects. Located in the mountain resort of Haute-Nendaz, this small wooden house and its workshop are nestled in a wooden area, planted some 50 years ago by the neighboring chalet’s owner’s ancestors. The project is set on the site opposite the family building, therefore densifying the existing plot by dividing it in two. The shift in the plan of the house and workshop creates a central area: an intimate garden, cut off from the rest of the world despite close proximity to the parental chalet and the neighboring summer camp building.