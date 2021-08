Steve Hutchinson's NFL career was only a few weeks old when he started to question whether or not he belonged. A first-round pick in the 2001 NFL draft, Hutchinson began his career by lining up in practice across from future Hall of Fame defensive tackle John Randle, who would go on to record 11.0 sacks that year on the way to his seventh Pro-Bowl selection. And as Hutchinson recalled this spring while visiting his hometown of Coral Springs, Florida, those early battles with Randle did not go well.