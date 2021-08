Colin Hay rose to fame as the frontman for Australia-based rock band Men at Work, who had numerous worldwide hits throughout the 1980s such as “Down Under,” “Who Can It Be Now?,” “Overkill,” “It’s a Mistake,” and several more. In 1987, he launched his career as a singer-songwriter with the album Looking for Jack, going on to release a dozen solo studio albums so far. Now based in Los Angeles, he’s having quite a busy summer: he released his 2001 album, Going Somewhere, on vinyl for the first time in June, as well as putting out an album of cover songs, I Just Don’t Know What to Do with Myself, on August 6 (featuring songs by The Beatles, The Kinks, and Dusty Springfield, among others). He’s also hitting the road for a lengthy U.S. summer tour (dates listed below). Calling from his Los Angeles home just as this whirlwind of activity began, Hay discusses how he’s navigated his ever-evolving career.