Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

It’s called Neo Afro Eclectic: A groundbreaking new style transforms this downtown L.A. loft

By Lisa Boone Los Angeles Times
sandiegouniontribune.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraced with funky midcentury modern lamps, crushed velvet furnishings and African-inspired hand-painted murals, the downtown Los Angeles loft of Adrien Beard proves his assertion that “creativity is the equity” when it comes to nurturing innovative thinking. As an artist, the third-generation Californian and Emmy-winning producer has worked in television (“South...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Berkeley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lofts#Downtown Los Angeles#Cle#Neo Afro Eclectic#African#Californian#Black Panther#An African American#Los Angeles Times#Facebook Marketplace#Cafeteria#Philipp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...

Comments / 0

Community Policy