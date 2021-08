The moment of truth in saltwater fishing comes with the strike: when the fish takes the bait or lure. Certainly the angling skill comes into play, but with good tools to work with, those skills become even more effective. Advances in lure design, the quest for not only better lures but the best lures for saltwater fishing continue to provide anglers more effective tackle for more successful fishing days. Join us for a look at at some of the most promising advances in lure design showcased at ICAST 2021, held in Orlando in July.