Today in History - Aug. 7

Salina Post
Salina Post
 5 days ago
Today is Saturday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2021. There are 146 days left in the year. On August 7, 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans. On this date:. In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the...

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

