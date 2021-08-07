Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama’s hospitals face steepest COVID wave yet: Week in review

By Ramsey Archibald
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Alabama is still firmly in the middle of the delta wave - the steepest coronavirus wave seen here yet. And the virus is taking a toll on the state’s hospitals. “All I can say is, it’s not going in the right direction at all,” said Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. “If you look at the curve and compare the curve of this spike with the curve of [previous spikes], it is frankly much more frightening.

