How one developer got shamelessly 'Sherlocked' by Facebook

Facebook’s next hardware product will be its smart-glasses collaboration with Ray-Ban, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said.“The glasses have their iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things”, Mr Zuckerberg said during the company’s earnings call.“I’m excited to get these into people’s hands and to continue to make progress on the journey towards full augmented reality glasses in the future”.Mr Zuckerberg did not go into further details about what these “neat things” would be, and reports about what the glasses would do have been inconsistent.In 2019, both CNBC and The Information said that the glasses would allow...